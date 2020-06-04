I read with disappointment the “Other View” by Sandy Rodriguez on May 28 concerning the closure of United Clinical Laboratories.
I worked in the laboratory system for 43 years — first at Xavier, then Mercy Hospital, finally UCL in 1986 to retirement. The management and staff are so hardworking and professional. It’s a shame they are closing, overruled by corporate decisions. I would hope the current employees are rehired somewhere in the medical system, and are treated with the respect they deserve.