He is young, he works hard in construction, he pays bills for groceries and gas just like we do … he is you and me. He is Matt Robinson.

Matt attributes his success in the construction trades to his Iowa public education in graduating from Dubuque Hempstead High School. However, he knows excellence in education has been compromised with discussion of school vouchers. Matt knows having an educated workforce will drive Iowa’s economy.

