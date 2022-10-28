He is young, he works hard in construction, he pays bills for groceries and gas just like we do … he is you and me. He is Matt Robinson.
Matt attributes his success in the construction trades to his Iowa public education in graduating from Dubuque Hempstead High School. However, he knows excellence in education has been compromised with discussion of school vouchers. Matt knows having an educated workforce will drive Iowa’s economy.
Mental health care has seen its share of cuts as families seek this type of service and end up traveling across our state to find a “bed” to start the healing for their family member. When one out of five Iowans are needing services, cutting programs for mental health makes no sense to Matt.
Matt is assured that Iowa women will have access to reproductive health care with the help of their doctors. He is appalled to think Iowa women would not have healthcare options available to them in our state if raped, experienced incest or had their life endangered due to complications. Reproductive health is vital to Iowa women.
Matt Robinson is the candidate for Iowa House Senate District 33 because he personally understands the daily problems his constituents face. He is living their same life. He will always remember where he came from. I believe with these qualities, he will defeat Carrie Koelker on Nov. 8.
Help move Matt to the front of the line for Des Moines. Vote Robinson for Iowa Senate District 33.
