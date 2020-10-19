When it comes to climate change, there is a clear difference between Sen. Joni Ernst and her challenger, Theresa Greenfield, in the U.S. Senate race. To my fellow conservatives and libertarians, I encourage you to vote for Theresa Greenfield.
For too long, Republican leadership has either ignored or offered up warmed-over conspiracy theory in response to climate change. If they do acknowledge it, they say it would be too expensive to address. The reality is, we are paying for climate change regardless of their denials. We pay for it with each disaster declaration. According to FEMA, there were 33 federal disaster declarations in Iowa from 1950 to 2000. From 2001 through 2020, there have been 39. The annual average number of disasters is increasing, which is in line with climate change predictions of increasingly erratic and destructive weather.
Another way we pay for climate change is rising insurance costs. As reported by NPR’s Marketplace, insurance companies are increasing the cost of policies for homes vulnerable to climate change. The fact that insurance companies are pricing the risk of climate change into their products tells you we need action on climate change now.
There are Republicans with good market-based policy ideas to deal with climate change. Unfortunately, they have no clout in the party. Until the current Republican leadership learns that dismissing climate change is a losing issue, nothing will change. Vote for Greenfield so the Republican leadership can learn the lesson.