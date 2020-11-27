Last evening, I watched a documentary on PBS, “Hacking Your Mind — Living on Auto-Pilot.” It related to Mr. Giese’s column in the Nov. 16 TH where he argues we need to support the police. It showed that most of our decisions are based on automatic or knee-jerk thinking. It is neither bad nor good, but just the way our brain has to work so we can process the continuous decisions we are required to make.
At Stanford University, when they viewed the scripts of 1,000 police body-camera recordings of
officers stopping motorists, they could tell two-thirds of the time whether the person was White or Black. Reviewing the words and the line of questioning: greeting, reason stopped, concern for safety, etc., basically, the respect shown toward the driver. For Blacks, the officers skipped many of these steps and frequently added “Put your hands on the wheel!” which was seldom seen for Whites.
The scientists pointed out the officers were not doing this intentionally, it is the biases we use to make quick decisions. The remedy is to be aware of our biases and then slow down our thinking.
Mr. Giese focuses on the few who say we should defund the police and not the many who say we need to continue to educate the police (as well as ourselves). The chief of Dubuque Police stated at our Unitarian Universalist Fellowship public panel two years ago that they work hard to provide awareness and operative training to our local officers.