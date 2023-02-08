A few weeks into 2023, we are still in “Happy New Year” mode. A clerk at my bank told me it’s permissible to extend the belated greeting if you have not yet seen the person in the new year. So, to all my readers who have not heard from me since 2022, “Happy New Year!”

I’m still working on my New Year’s resolutions, which might tell you how resolute they are to begin with. I’m not going to divulge my short list of resolutions. That way I can declare success at the end of the year, and no one will know the difference.

Recommended for you

Frydenlund, a columnist who lives in Prairie du Chien, Wis., writes about nature, politics and social issues from a systems perspective. He can be contacted via email at: epfrydenlund@gmail.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.