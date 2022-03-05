This letter goes out to all present and future politicians who feel as though they need an endorsement from Donald Trump to win an election. Why would anyone want someone who tells lies, who can’t accept the fact that he lost an election, has been impeached twice, wouldn’t listen to the top medical experts in the world on how to handle COVID-19 and then to top it off praises Putin on the invasion of Ukraine calling him a genius? What really took the cake was when the Monday morning quarterback Trump blamed the Ukraine invasion on the so-called rigged election and stating that Putin would never have invaded Ukraine if he (Trump) was still president.
If this is what you feel you need to win the support of the people, then it is my opinion that you are neither smart enough nor fit to represent the people of the United States of America. How dare you to embarrass the intelligence of the people by wasting our time by sending out letters asking for donations, placing ads in papers, and calling and bothering us on our phones.
I’m neither Democrat nor Republican, I vote for whomever I feel is the best candidate. As of right now in my opinion the field is full of spineless candidates who can’t make a decision on their own with-out the fear of losing the support of Trump. People, wake up and get a backbone.