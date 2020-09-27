Six months ago, millions of Americans were willing to wait at home and avoid going out in the face of a growing pandemic. For a while, the streets were noticeably empty and activity of all kinds slowed to a crawl. It was eerie.
But it felt like something that would be short-lived. Weeks, maybe. A few months, tops.
After all, didn’t most viruses go nearly dormant in summertime? That was the thought process in March, when we knew very little about COVID-19.
Now in the waning days of September, many of those March fears are realized as confirmed cases climb. But it’s no longer eerily quiet. Many parts of our lives have resumed: Kids are in school, businesses are open and many people have returned to church.
Most people are doing more things today with a higher risk of potential exposure than they were doing six months ago.
As the months wear on, we are getting new information about the virus and gathering more data.
The Dubuque County Public Health Incident Management Team this past week shared age-group data on all Dubuque County positive cases through Monday. The largest cohort by far was 19- to 24-year-olds, who comprised 22% of all cases. That was followed by 9% in the 25-29 range and 8% in the 15-18 group.
There’s some relief from the fact that nearly 40% of Dubuque County cases have been young people. After all, they are less likely to have underlying conditions that would exacerbate the symptoms and far less likely to get seriously ill.
But the fear of widespread virus contagion among young people is that young people don’t live in a bubble. Very often, they live with older people, or at least interact with them. As virus numbers rise in one generation, they will surely rise in others.
Cases in Dubuque County have been picking up steam. It took from the mid-March onset to mid-May for the county to have a total of 200 cases. The next 200 took a month more. The next 200 took three weeks; then a week. Looking at the past week, we’re gaining 200 cases every three days.
In turn, we have begun to see an uptick at nursing homes. On Friday, the state reported another outbreak at a long-term-care facility in Dubuque County. Ten confirmed cases are being reported at MercyOne Dyersville Senior Care, in addition to the outbreak at Sunnycrest Manor in Dubuque, which has had 12 cases.
Additionally, Good Neighbor Home in Manchester also has an ongoing outbreak, with 17 cases and two recovered.
This is how a virus infiltrates. The numbers might not be the catastrophic death tolls we feared in March, but the figures around here are growing, not subsiding. More than 200,000 Americans have died.
What will it take to reverse the trend? Dubuque County Public Health Director Patrice Lambert suggests it might take blizzard. That, at least, would put the brakes on the large events she sees that are contributing to the surge in cases. “We have tractor pulls going on, car shows going on, ATV rallies, weddings. There are still a lot of mass gatherings.”
It’s not March anymore, and people are understandably desperate to get back to life as we knew it before COVID-19. But the threat of the virus is as real as ever. Medical experts know far more than they did six months ago, and their best advice — still — is to social distance, wear masks and avoid large gatherings. Gov. Kim Reynolds has repeatedly said she is counting on citizens to act responsibly. Let’s hope all of us do just that.