Last Sunday’s TH exclusive on the culture in the Dubuque Fire Department shed light on issues that had been simmering for years.
When firefighter Jami Boss sued the City of Dubuque and the fire chief in September 2020 for sexual harassment, discrimination and retaliation, there likely were skeptics in the community who doubted her claims.
Even when a jury in February returned a verdict in her favor on the sexual harassment and discrimination allegations, awarding her $575,000, there still might have been some residents who wondered whether things were really so bad.
That’s not uncommon when problems are exposed within longstanding and respected institutions. The Dubuque Fire Department is just that. It is full of the brave and responsible civil employees we depend on in times of crisis — and they step up to the task.
But that doesn’t mean the department as an institution is beyond needing introspective examination.
For more than two decades, women have been part of the fire department. But they weren’t necessarily made to feel like part of the team. Instead, they were subject to a culture that was woefully lacking in the decorum that is standard in most places of business and that was home to behaviors that violate the law.
In particular, Boss was subjected to both sexual harassment and discrimination, the jury recently found. But based on trial transcripts and other documents examined by the TH, there is really no reason to think that other female firefighters in Dubuque had it much better, if at all.
Firehouses are unique because they are part workplace, part home as the job requires that, when on duty, firefighters eat, sleep and live on premises. Yet it is still a workspace of city employees, and the same rules apply that would govern any other office. Could you imagine a stash of pornography kept at City Hall? How about men walking into the women’s restroom? A supervisor sexually harassing an intern?
Those things occurred within the fire department, and while it might not have been condoned at the highest levels of city government, it should have been rectified.
The fire department lawsuit comes less than a year after the city settled a lawsuit with then-Dubuque Police Department Capt. Abby Simon, who sued on the grounds of gender discrimination, harassment and retaliation. While the city noted the $1.8 million settlement was “not an admission of any liability,” why would the city agree to a settlement with such a large payment — three times what Boss was awarded at trial — unless there was validity to the claims?
The city is now at a critical juncture and has an opportunity to enact real change. The status quo reflected in these lawsuits is not acceptable.
In a written response to TH questions regarding the fire department culture, City Manager Mike Van Milligen and then-Chief Rick Steines wrote in part, “The city needs to take a hard look at itself and recognize where there are culture changes that need to be made. When we look in that mirror, we see that there is work that needs to be done, and we are committed to doing that work in all of our departments. We understand that this organizational change work is challenging and complex, but it is an opportunity for progress that will make us a better organization.”
That’s a good first step. We would call on the Dubuque City Council to make sure those changes are forthcoming and a structure for accountability is put in place. We urge city leaders to spell out specific benchmarks — and how and when they will be evaluated — to assess whether real change is being achieved, within both the police and fire departments.
New leadership at the helm of both departments could provide further momentum in those areas.
Jeremy Jensen was appointed Dubuque’s police chief about a month ago, and that department has 17 officer positions to fill.
Meanwhile, Steines retired as of Thursday, and the fiscal year 2023 budget includes money to add seven more firefighter positions. As city leaders look to fill the role permanently and to increase the size of the department, they must ensure that the individual chosen to lead it in this new era understands and embraces the kind of culture the city seeks to promote.
Community leaders have long talked a good game in terms of making equity a priority in the city of Dubuque. Here is a prime opportunity to show active change and not just lip service by facilitating real transformation to create equitable and inclusive departments across city government.