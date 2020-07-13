In 2009, when IBM came to Dubuque, I said this was a bad deal and they wouldn’t be around long. They were around longer than I thought, but they only lived up to their employment requirements one out of 11 years. That makes them 92% delinquent in their contract.
Because of Mr. Van Milligen and Mr. Dickinson, Dubuque got played in the IBM game. This is where IBM comes to a city with employment promises in return for grants, incentives and tax breaks. When they get these, they are scaling back each year and looking for a city to move on to — in this case, Columbia, Mo.
Now Mr. Van Milligen and Mr. Dickinson are in the Telegraph Herald trying to cover that up by rolling out a bunch of outlandish and non-sensical excuses. I’m not buying it.