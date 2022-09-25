Two recent decisions by a pair of local governmental entities open a new chapter for an old facility that could bring monumental change to an agency dramatically impacting the lives of young people. It’s the stuff that dreams are made of.
First, Dubuque Community School Board members voted last week to sell the former Fulton Elementary School to Dubuque Dream Center, which plans to renovate the building and use it as a second operational site.
Second, Dubuque City Council members supported that vision by providing the Dubuque Dream Center with $300,000 for the purchase and rehabilitation of the building.
In the words of School Board Member Jim Prochaska, “I can’t think of a more worthy organization to have that property.”
The Dubuque nonprofit offers a variety of youth programs that provide mentoring, arts and athletic opportunities, career development and academic assistance. Dream Center officials have said that having Fulton as a second operational site will let them significantly increase the number of students they serve, as the center currently has more than 100 students on a waiting list.
Though the $500,000 bid by the Dream Center came in under the $890,000 assessment of Fulton, it’s hard to imagine a better outcome and use for this space. Fulton long served as the heart of the North End neighborhood in which it resides. As the Dream Center locale, the heart continues to beat.
Another contributing entity to make the dream come true — a $200,000 mission grant from DRA fulfilled the rest of the Dream Center’s bid. Those dollars in turn could help land a $3 million state grant that would help fund the acquisition and renovation. Renovations will include upgrades to make the structure suitable for child care. As DRA reimagined its granting structure this year with an aim toward growing the community population, development of child care options makes the Dreams Center project a perfect fit.
For the kids it currently serves, the Dream Center provides more than academic education — although that’s a big part of it. Students are learning about the things that spark their interest: basketball, music, dance. They are learning discipline and building character.
From humble beginnings nearly a decade ago, the Dream Center has grown into a program serving 150-plus students with lofty goals, starting with improved student achievement. Tied to that goal are other standards involving the regular school day, including improved behavior, character development and attendance.
Dream Center participants work on academics with the help of key volunteers — many of them teachers. Then, they practice an activity such as basketball, piano or choir. Students even can get a hot meal and a ride home.
Director Robert Kimble is quick to direct credit for the accomplishments toward the support of many citizens, including the nonprofit’s board, stacked with heavy hitters from the local business community. But his tireless work and leadership have been pivotal in identifying the need, building engaging programming and connecting with local communities — both those who need the services and those who can help provide them.
The Dream Center fills a need in our community that many Dubuquers know little about. Now, with the combined decisions by school district and city elected officials, another part of its story can begin.
It just feels right to know that the Fulton building, home to generations of students, will provide a special space for children for years to come.
Editorials reflect the consensus of the Telegraph Herald Editorial Board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.