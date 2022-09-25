Two recent decisions by a pair of local governmental entities open a new chapter for an old facility that could bring monumental change to an agency dramatically impacting the lives of young people. It’s the stuff that dreams are made of.

First, Dubuque Community School Board members voted last week to sell the former Fulton Elementary School to Dubuque Dream Center, which plans to renovate the building and use it as a second operational site.

Editorials reflect the consensus of the Telegraph Herald Editorial Board.

