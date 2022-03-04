In keeping with the school’s tradition as a leader in addressing workforce challenges, Northeast Iowa Community College officials again have stepped up to the plate.
After identifying key areas of workforce shortages, NICC began in December offering multiple health-care-related certificates free of tuition. Since then, 119 new students have enrolled in the certified nurse aide program, 30 in the pharmacy technician program and five in the phlebotomy technician program.
That led NICC officials to expand the program in other key areas. NICC now is offering short-term certificates without asking students to pay tuition in the areas of advanced manufacturing, child care, transportation, culinary foundations and construction.
While those categories represent areas of need across a broad spectrum, the offer to certify child care workers resonates particularly.
Lamenting a “lack of child care” is a common refrain. But multiple local providers note that it is the child care worker shortage that stymies the ability to care for more kids. Hearing from those stakeholders, NICC stepped up.
Cheers to NICC for making this opportunity available and to all those who take advantage of it. Community partnerships like this will help fill the worker void.
Anyone who has ever driven from Dubuque to Timmerman’s Supper Club or Lacoma Golf Course has had the experience of sitting at a dead stop on U.S. 20, blinker on, waiting to turn left onto Timmerman Road, eyes on the rearview mirror, thinking, “I hope that truck barreling up behind me sees that I’m stopped.”
Thankfully, a project slated to begin this spring will minimize the risk by transforming the highway at this busy stretch in East Dubuque, Ill.
Plans call for U.S. 20 to be reconfigured from four lanes to three from Sixth Street, just east of Van’s Liquor Store, to Camillus Drive, where Family Beer & Liquor is located. The work will create an eastbound lane, a westbound lane and a bi-directional center turn lane, while also patching and resurfacing pavement.
The move will go a long way toward reducing the risk of rear-end crashes, of which there was at least 15 in that stretch from 2016 to 2020.
When the project starts around May 1, motorists will have to exhibit patience and mind the construction flaggers who occasionally will be used to direct traffic. Keep in mind, this is for the safety of all drivers.
This isn’t the only stretch of U.S. 20 in East Dubuque that presents risk, but it’s good to see this significant concern getting addressed.
Big props to the Galena (Ill.) Police Department and nonprofit group VetsRoll for efforts to honor a local man and his brother for their World War II service.
Ken Boyd, of Galena, who recently turned 101, and his kid brother Glen Boyd, soon to be 97, were treated to a birthday parade at McDonald’s in Galena recently.
Ken was a U.S. Army Air Corps pilot during World War II who flew many missions in India, Burma and China to supply the Allied troops fighting behind Japanese lines. Glenn also enlisted in the Army Air Corps and flew alongside his brother on several missions. Glenn also was a cook during his time in India.
Their harrowing tales leave little doubt why their peer group is known as the greatest generation.
Reflecting on his century of life, Ken attributes his successes to a can-do spirit and hardworking attitude.
No doubt that’s true. Thanks to Galena police and VetsRoll for giving these heroes a moment of well deserved recognition.