RURAL AMERICA — On a recent warm summer morning I very clearly heard multiple sirens headed toward my place. I don’t often hear sirens out here, and they’re not particularly welcome. Some hear sirens and their curiosity peaks. Many scramble to their cars to follow the sirens. I leave it alone, assuming the sirens represent someone else’s misery and sorrow.

Anyway, a bit later I needed something in a nearby town and as I drove onto my graveled road a neighbor flagged me down and told me there had been a shooting at the nearby state park. He said he and his wife loaded their guns with ammo, and he offered me a handgun. I declined, however at that moment I knew my rural world had changed. There was a smell like I’ve never encountered first-hand, a smell of madness and fear.

Ullrich is a freelance writer who resides in rural Jackson County, Iowa.

