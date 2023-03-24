A roar of Pride for the Clarke University women’s basketball team who defeated Thomas More, 63-52, on Saturday in the NAIA championship game in Sioux City, Iowa, to claim the school’s first ever national title in any sport.
Clarke students, fans, faculty and alumni still are celebrating — especially the students.
At a celebratory rally on Tuesday, Clarke interim President Fletcher Lamkin read an email he had received from a Clarke student, suggesting Lamkin should give students a day off school in celebration of the women’s achievement. To the surprise of the crowd, Lamkin did just that, declaring a university holiday today to revel in the unprecedented win.
Another Pride roar goes out to Coach Courtney Boyd, who was named NAIA National Coach of the Year. In her six-year career at Clarke, Boyd has a record of 155-42, including NAIA Elite Eight appearances in 2019 and 2021 in addition to this year’s national championship.
Each March we’re reminded of the fun (and sometimes heartbreak) that is college basketball. It’s exciting to see Dubuque’s own Clarke University rise to the top of its class. To Coach Boyd and her team we wish a hearty congratulations on behalf of the community.
Another shout-out goes to another local university for a job well done.
It’s not every day we get to see a 100-year-old World War II veteran take to the skies for a flight around the Dubuque area, but that’s exactly what happened recently, thanks to Randy Warm, director of aviation at University of Dubuque.
Warm was introduced to Max Wilson, a WWII bombardier from a B-17 crew who was itching for one more airplane ride following his milestone birthday. Warm worked with university officials to make it happen, and the veteran, who grew up in Jackson County, got his chance last week.
It was a heart-warming scene at Dubuque Regional Airport as Wilson boarded the Cessna single-engine plane for a flight that would take him around southwest Wisconsin, over Jo Daviess County in Illinois and then near Wilson’s former home in Jackson County before returning.
A salute to Warm and the University of Dubuque team for making this dream come true. What a great way to say, “Thank you for your service” to a hero of the Greatest Generation.
And colleges don’t get all the accolades — a local high school has something to crow about now that its principal has been named one of the state’s best.
Western Dubuque High School’s Jacob Feldmann recently was named the 2023 Iowa Secondary Principal of the Year by School Administrators of Iowa.
Feldmann, who graduated from Western Dubuque High School, began working for the district in 2004 as a special education teacher, going on to become a business teacher and to coach football and basketball. He became assistant principal in 2012 before taking over the principal role in 2017.
In his time as principal, Feldmann said he has been proud to see the high school perform among the top schools in the state academically and to see students take on community service and leadership roles. He has built connections with students and teachers alike.
Congratulations Principal Feldmann on yet another job well done.
Editorials reflect the consensus of the Telegraph Herald Editorial Board.
