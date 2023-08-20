When a development company floated a plan to tear down Dubuque Brewing and Malting Co. and sell off the materials for salvage, preservationists balked. The City Council — and this newspaper — agreed. The former brewery (later H&W Motor Express) was an imposing architectural presence in its North End neighborhood. There was no reason to rush to tear down the building when renovation was still a possibility.
“It’s worth exploring the option of restoring the building,” a TH editorial stated.
That was 19 years ago.
Recommended for you
Renovation has not become a reality. Current owner Steve Emerson has been attempting for years to secure funding to renovate the building into new apartments and commercial space but has not been able to come up with the millions it surely would cost to restore the structure. Additionally, he cannot apply for state funding for the project again until April.
Determining how to stabilize the building is urgent. Waiting around until April is out of the question.
Meanwhile, the old brewery continues to deteriorate. It began with a leaking roof and missing window panes. Then bricks began to crumble from the facade. In 2009, fire spread through the building, and firefighters had to contend with missing stairwells and large, open spaces with no walkways or interior structures.
In 2016, the property suffered multiple structural collapses and was at risk of further collapse, according to court records and engineering reports from the time — seven years ago.
So it should come as little surprise that a 2023 engineers’ report states that the building “poses a significant danger to the public.”
The analysis by engineering firm WHKS named 10 “critical” areas of the complex with significant structural issues, including both the northeast and southeast towers, multiple southern and northern wall sections and the west and east wing interior walls. Issues the analysis notes include bricks, roof tiles and other components that have fallen from the towers; cracked limestone; and significant wall deterioration.
“Given the overall condition, height and proximity to Jackson Street and E. 30th Street, it is our opinion that this building poses a significant danger to the public,” the report states.
In turn, the city closed Jackson Street between East 29th and East 32nd streets. A portion of East 30th Street has remained closed since June after city officials reported debris falling from the building. Sixteen properties surrounding the structure were sent letters informing them they are within a potential “fall zone” if the building were to come down.
That’s a pretty devastating letter to receive.
The city notified Emerson he had a two-week window to submit a plan to stabilize the building. If a suitable plan can’t be developed and executed quickly, it will be time to make a hard decision about Dubuque Brewing and Malting Co.
Sometimes, historic buildings just get old, and renovation isn’t financially feasible. Local preservationists do a good job of forcing local officials to take a hard look at structures before they are destroyed, but not all buildings are worth saving. Think American Tower (the former International Order of Odd Fellows property), 1998. Think Merchants Hotel, 1999. Think Buettell Brothers building, 2000. We’re not saving our architectural history by letting old buildings rot away.
More importantly, this isn’t simply a matter of preservation. Once an iconic part of part of the North End skyline, the behemoth has become a threat to its neighbors. This is a matter of public safety.
No building should come before ensuring the safety of citizens, and right now, that’s the risk at play at 3000 Jackson St.
Editorials reflect the consensus of the Telegraph Herald Editorial Board.