When a development company floated a plan to tear down Dubuque Brewing and Malting Co. and sell off the materials for salvage, preservationists balked. The City Council — and this newspaper — agreed. The former brewery (later H&W Motor Express) was an imposing architectural presence in its North End neighborhood. There was no reason to rush to tear down the building when renovation was still a possibility.

“It’s worth exploring the option of restoring the building,” a TH editorial stated.

Recommended for you

Editorials reflect the consensus of the Telegraph Herald Editorial Board.