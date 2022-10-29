The TH’s article of Oct. 18, “Report sheds light on investigation into Kirkendall,” should have been titled, “Kirkendall stands up to toxic leadership.” The real story should have followed up with people who worked in the county attorney’s office to discover who is responsible for the dysfunction, instead of the constant (and misleading) finger-pointing at the man who had the courage of his convictions to stand up to mismanagement by a Dubuque County elected official. There were multiple votes of no confidence against the incumbent, so it is clear what most law enforcement and prosecutors think!
Kirkendall was not the cause of the problems in the county attorney’s office, but he is the solution. He has concern for crime victims, unlike the candidate endorsed by the TH who they admit is “lacking in empathy for victims” (Oct. 9 Opinion). Kirkendall is the only candidate who has prosecuted a felony case, and he has done it many times without support from the elected county attorney. He also tried cases in the U.S. Army JAG Corps, for which he was awarded a bronze star, so it is clear what the U.S. Army thinks!
Richard Kirkendall has been an honest, hard-working, and determined person for all the 30 years I’ve known him. I will not be voting a straight-party ticket on Nov. 8 because Kirkendall, an independent, has my admiration, my respect, my confidence and my vote. I want it to be clear what I think!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.