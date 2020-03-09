The Direct Care Workers of Iowa 2019 Wage & Benefit Survey was recently released by Iowa CareGivers. As a direct care professional in the Dubuque area for over 30 years, I’m personally grateful. The survey serves as an excellent resource to help build a stable direct care workforce in Iowa.
The news release submitted by Iowa Caregivers states, “New report shows direct care occupations earn median hourly wage of $13.80 — a major reason why employers, consumers and family caregivers struggle to find help!”
Direct care workers are in high demand and desperately needed to provide direct care and support to the ever-increasing number of vulnerable Iowans. Multiple health care facilities continue to struggle with issues of recruitment and retention of direct care workers.
There is never a single reason why direct caregivers leave the field. The survey reveals that low wages are a significant reason. Direct caregivers leave because of the low pay that accompanies the challenges of performing direct care. It’s a tough job. Also, over half of those who left direct care would return to the field for better pay.
All stakeholders invested in direct care workers need to recognize the valuable work they perform, advocate for a just wage, support benefit options and appeal to legislators to address direct care workforce issues. What’s at stake is the integrity of direct care workers and meeting the extensive need for direct care by so many vulnerable Iowans.