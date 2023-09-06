There are nine different hospitals, 20 nursing homes, dozens of clinics and thousands of health care providers who take care of us in Wisconsin’s 17th Senate District. Thank you to everyone who cares for us and our loved ones. You are critical and essential in our communities.
Our state budget made significant investments in health care across Wisconsin by investing $3.1 billion in health care initiatives. This includes $838 million in general purpose revenue (GPR).
Health care remains one of the largest and most important elements in our state budget. Nearly every person, certainly every family, is affected by the investments our state makes in health care. Whether a person receives medical treatments through the state-supported Badgercare program, a family seeks home-health services for a loved one or a child is provided sealants at a school-based Seal-A-Smile clinic, families throughout Wisconsin are touched by these investments.
Recommended for you
We invested $387 million more for hospitals, including:
Primary Care Reimbursement Increase: $132,650,300.
Behavioral Health Unit Reimbursement: $30,019,000.
Complex Patient Pilot Program: $5,000,000.
Emergency MD Reimbursement: $15,356,000.
Base rates: $68,148,800.
We invested $195 million more for nursing homes, including:
Nursing Home Support Services: $146,400,000.
Nursing Home Incentives: $31,200,000.
Nursing Home Ventilator Dependent Rate: $10,000,000.
Personal Needs Allowance: $2,060,000.
Complex Patient Pilot Program: $5,000,000.
We also allocated $41 million toward meeting Wisconsin’s mental health needs and $38 million more for personal care workers. Read more about our work on mental health in my July 28, 2023, column — Meaningful Work on Mental Health. An archive of my columns is available on my website: www.legis.wisconsin.gov/senate/17/marklein/
We provided significant reimbursement rate increases for home and community based services, primary care physicians, emergency room doctors, and more. We increased funding for family care and personal care workers while maintaining funding for direct care workers in nursing homes. We provided additional funding to aging and disability resource centers (ADRCs) and the Alzheimer’s Family and Caregiver Support Program and much, much more.
In addition, I have heard about the challenges many health care providers face when obtaining or renewing licenses through the Department of Safety and Professional Services. Last year, we were contacted by several doctors who were waiting months for license approvals. They could not see patients without license approval and were delaying care for people in our communities! We worked with DSPS to resolve the issues, but these unacceptable occurrences shed light on a major problem.
In response, our budget provided additional licensing support staff, call center staff, and made investments in the online licensing and renewal system in order provide additional assistance to DSPS to help eliminate the backlog and reduce processing times. If, however, you experience a delay in licensing or renewal, please contact my team and we will work with DSPS to resolve your issues.
Overall, I am proud of our work to provide resources and support for healthcare in Wisconsin. Our rural health care providers take care of our unique needs and protect our well-being on a daily basis. Again, thank you to everyone who works in health care in our communities. I appreciate you!
A Republican from Spring Green, Marklein has served as a member of the Wisconsin state Senate since 2015. To ask a question of or provide comment to Marklein, email sen.marklein@legis.wisconsin.gov or call 608-266-0703.