There are nine different hospitals, 20 nursing homes, dozens of clinics and thousands of health care providers who take care of us in Wisconsin’s 17th Senate District. Thank you to everyone who cares for us and our loved ones. You are critical and essential in our communities.

Our state budget made significant investments in health care across Wisconsin by investing $3.1 billion in health care initiatives. This includes $838 million in general purpose revenue (GPR).

A Republican from Spring Green, Marklein has served as a member of the Wisconsin state Senate since 2015. To ask a question of or provide comment to Marklein, email sen.marklein@legis.wisconsin.gov or call 608-266-0703.

