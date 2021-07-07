We face the greatest threat to democracy since the Civil War. The Trump regime schemed to get two Supreme Court seats, poured unlimited donations into politicians’ pockets, intimidated opponents at home and allies abroad, fostered an explosion of racism and violence, rejected fact and science, and undermined politicians of either party if they didn’t bend to President Trump’s dictates.
Republicans could have stopped the nonsense by convicting Trump in his Senate impeachment trials but they choked, obstructing his conviction. Their indulgence set Trump above the law, leading his attempt to rig the election through voter suppression and disruption of postal service.
Losing the presidency by 7 million votes, he turned to constant repetition of the big lie about his defeat, and pushed to reverse the verified outcome, resulting in the violent invasion of Congress on Jan. 6. Lawmakers took shelter from invaders that day, but in the months since, Republicans downplayed the insurrection and tried to bury accountability for it. Only a few Republicans have had the integrity and honesty to oppose Trump’s lie about his rejection by the majority of American voters, and support our Constitution and democratic process.
Trump Republicans have rejected inquiry into causes and future prevention of unpatriotic mob rule. We must not forget or accept their fawning failure. Ongoing erosion of “the great American experiment” in democracy needs to be exposed in public dialogue, and face consequences at the ballot box.