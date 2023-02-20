As an industry that keeps growing, there is always much room for new opportunities with renewable energy. Here in Iowa, we rank first in electrical production produced from wind, solar and energy storage power plants and third in operating power generation — enough to power more than four million homes with all the clean energy generated in Iowa.

Renewable energy serves as a reliable resource needed to keep the lights on and homes warm for our families and neighbors in case of unpredictable weather conditions. It has also created job opportunities, economic sustainability, and investment in a clean energy future. During this month’s National Iowa Day, it’s important to reflect on what renewable energy in Iowa has given to our communities and the foundation it has laid for us and our state.

Joshua Murphy has been a lead plant technician at Turtle Creek Wind Farm since 2018. Prior to working with EDP Renewables, Murphy worked with Vestas Wind Systems on wind turbines for eight years.

