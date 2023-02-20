As an industry that keeps growing, there is always much room for new opportunities with renewable energy. Here in Iowa, we rank first in electrical production produced from wind, solar and energy storage power plants and third in operating power generation — enough to power more than four million homes with all the clean energy generated in Iowa.
Renewable energy serves as a reliable resource needed to keep the lights on and homes warm for our families and neighbors in case of unpredictable weather conditions. It has also created job opportunities, economic sustainability, and investment in a clean energy future. During this month’s National Iowa Day, it’s important to reflect on what renewable energy in Iowa has given to our communities and the foundation it has laid for us and our state.
Working as the lead technician for EDP Renewables Turtle Creek Wind Farm, I have witnessed firsthand what clean energy can do for a community. In a town with a population of less than 1,000, jobs are challenging to come across. Our project has provided more than 200 local jobs since the start of production. These new employment opportunities help sustain the town and grow its benefits. The jobs aren’t just economic investments; they are further financial stability for families ... families like mine.
This smaller community has supportive landowners who welcome our team on their farmland with open arms. These local landowners participate in long-term lease and easement agreements that cover all our needs from the start of construction through the life of the project. More than $970,000 has been paid to the wind farm’s landowners. In the face of uncertainty, these payments provide a stable source of income.
The economic benefits from Turtle Creek Wind Farm are widespread, with a capital investment of $278 million, which will disburse millions of dollars in payments to the local government. These government investment payments can enhance infrastructure, support schools and supply medical services. The funding from our projects has had a positive and lasting effect on the area. Much of the money goes toward scholarship donations to the schools and helping landowners on our wind farm. Recently, the community has been trying to build a big splash pad for the kids to enjoy, and we have been helping with donations to support that project.
Turtle Creek Wind Farm has financially benefited small businesses in the area, with more than $3.8 million spent and invested within 50 miles of the wind farm since 2019. As the pandemic and inflation continue to impact our local economy, the wind farm provides stability and support for our businesses, farmers, families and community residents.
When looking at our state’s success in renewable energy, we have achieved great strides in our energy sector while simultaneously looking out for Iowans’ well-being. Our achievements — while many — aren’t just what makes us a great state. What makes Iowa incredible is the potential we see in opportunities given to us and how we take advantage of them. During this month’s National Iowa Day, and every day, let’s honor and celebrate those opportunities that provide sustainable benefits through renewable energy.
Joshua Murphy has been a lead plant technician at Turtle Creek Wind Farm since 2018. Prior to working with EDP Renewables, Murphy worked with Vestas Wind Systems on wind turbines for eight years.
