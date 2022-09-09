Blaming a segment of America for the acts of their failed leaders, further dividing America with angry rhetoric, and scaring Americans is usually not the best way to lead a country. However, President Joe Biden accomplished this feat in a recent speech.

There are threats to our Democracy. Ironically, the folks crying this are the ones causing it. We are being governed by one party, Democrats, which 74% of respondents in a recent Politico-Morning Consult poll believe are leading the nation down the wrong path. A vast majority of Americans have disapproved of President Biden’s job performance for months.

Gary Franks served three terms as U.S. representative for Connecticut’s 5th District. He was the first Black Republican elected to the House in nearly 60 years and New England’s first Black member of the House. Host: podcast “We Speak Frankly.” Author: “With God, For God, and For Country.” @GaryFranks

