If you’re a resident of Illinois or Wisconsin, happy Election Day. If you’re a Christian, happy Holy Week. And if you’re a Hawkeye, well, I’m sure you’re still offering a wistful smile about the amazing run of the Iowa women’s basketball team. What a fun team to watch.
Voters in Wisconsin and Illinois headed to the polls today can do any last-minute study on our website for stories covering the Grant County judge race, Platteville School Board race or a ballot measure in Southwestern School District. Additionally, there are races in East Dubuque we previewed. Check them out and get up to speed on the candidates and issues before you go to the polls.
Join us for good food and good conversation
Next week brings our seventh in a series of community conversations around diversity, equity and inclusion in a collaboration between TH Media and Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque. This is our last in the conversations we scheduled, and if you haven’t checked out one of these events, this would be a great one to attend.
The discussion starts with some data about our community, gathered and presented by the Community Foundation folks. Then we host a panel discussion with some key people around a given topic. Next week’s topic is related to transportation issues — how well does the Jule bus system meet the needs of the community? Could Dubuque be more walkable? How are people getting around if they don’t have a vehicle? What are key stakeholders doing to find solutions? John Deere Dubuque Works serves as our event sponsor for this session, and I’m curious to hear more about the efforts that have been made at Deere to address transportation issues.
All of our sessions have been held at Steeple Square and feature free (and amazing) nachos from El Paisano to go with the insightful and informative conversation. Next week’s will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, with a 6 p.m. presentation.
If you can’t make it, check out the livestream. For more information, to register or check out recordings of previous conversations, go to deidbq.com. We hope to see you there.
Gilligan is a 30-plus-years veteran of the Telegraph Herald and has been executive editor since 2017. Email her at amy.gilligan@thmedia.com.
