Amid this year of pandemic, we have come to have renewed appreciation for our frontline workers — including medical professionals, law enforcement, grocery store employees and truck drivers.
During the past week, Dubuque-area residents had a shocking reminder of another group of people who put their lives on the line for the safety of others every day — our local firefighters.
When a gas leak permeated the area on lower Loras Boulevard on Monday, it was firefighters who closed down the street, evacuated some buildings and stood by at the ready. Those same firefighters were launched into action when a massive explosion leveled a building in the heart of this dense residential neighborhood.
Miraculously, no one was seriously injured. That’s a tribute to the training and professionalism of the firefighters, utility workers, law enforcement and others on the scene — as well as a healthy dose of luck.
As Dubuque firefighters set to work to contain and extinguish the fire, their colleagues from around the area weighed in with offers of help.
Fire Chief Rick Steines said neighboring fire and EMS departments stood ready to respond to other calls while the house explosion taxed Dubuque resources. The Asbury Fire Department assisted on a non-emergency EMS response, while crews from the Farley Fire Department responded to the blast scene with the Dubuque County Firefighters Association breathing-air trailer, used to refill the cylinders for self-contained breathing apparatus equipment. That’s the kind of back-up and camaraderie innate among firefighters.
Meanwhile, the local Red Cross had a triage site set up at a nearby park within hours of the explosion.
Along with city Housing Department officials, the Red Cross ensured that the 54 people displaced by the blast have had food, personal supplies and shelter while they await a return to their residences. There are 16 buildings that initially were deemed “condemned” and uninhabitable.
As we count blessings following a scary event that could have easily been catastrophic, we offer our gratitude to our firefighters, law enforcement, utility workers and the Red Cross. We appreciate your efforts to respond in an emergency and react professionally.