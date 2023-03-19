Community Based Corrections, or CBC, provides a vital service to Iowa communities. In corrections, prisons and jails are well known, but CBC is a part of the system that you might not know about because it has been operating quietly in the background for the past 50 years, saving millions in taxpayer dollars.

Unfortunately, legislation has been proposed that might have serious unintended consequences to our unique and effective system. We are asking all Iowans to learn about CBC to understand why its current structure is valuable.

Submitted by the chairs of the boards of directors of the Judicial District Departments of Correctional Services: John Shook, First District, advisory committee delegate; Linda Murken, Second District, Story County supervisor; Nancy McDowell, Third District, O’Brien County supervisor; Lonnie Mayberry, Fourth District, Mills County supervisor; Tom Hockensmith, Fifth District, Polk County supervisor; Keith Rippey, Sixth District, judicial delegate; Shawn Roth, Seventh District, citizen appointee; John Hughes, Eighth District, Monroe County supervisor.

