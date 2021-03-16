I had the opportunity last week to see firsthand the well-oiled machine that is a local vaccination site.
I received an email from MercyOne, seeking volunteers to assist at a vaccination clinic at the Peosta (Iowa) Community Centre. My husband and I signed up and worked at the site on Thursday — he directing people to vaccinators as they entered the vast space, and I checking people out just after each received a shot.
Moments after the doors opened to the public, a steady stream of people began to flow through. I had the incredible experience of greeting and directing hundreds of just-vaccinated people. And every single one of them was happy. Some were full-on elated, even emotional about finally getting the vaccine, a shot that represented freedom and a return to some normalcy. We joked that we expected to see someone cartwheel out the door afterward.
Tons of people marveled at the smooth efficiency with which the vaccine clinic was run. They effusively thanked volunteers like me, so happy to have the process be simple and stress-free. All credit goes to the MercyOne organizers — all I did was show up, I told them.
It made me think about some of the letters to the editor I have received lately from readers praising the vaccination clinic they went to — citing quick, efficient and smooth operations from various tri-state locations. I think people were tremendously relieved, after many snags in the vaccine rollout, to know that the distribution points themselves are exceptionally well-run.
While I wouldn’t always run a letter to the editor from someone who is appreciative of an event, I did publish the letters. This isn’t like a fundraiser or a political event.
This was a life event. A year ago, we could not have imagined the long haul we were in for, nor the death and illness the year would bring. Now, people getting vaccinated are compelled to stop to cheer the moment and to be thankful to have survived.
I’m happy to have had the chance to volunteer. The experience filled me up. It reminded me how much I miss events at which you run into people you know. And it left me hopeful that those days won’t be far away.
Happy Sunshine Week
In honor of Sunshine Week and the public’s right to know, the Associated Press recapped some of the challenges the news agency faced in trying to get public information surrounding COVID-19 from states.
Late last spring, as states began to reopen following COVID-19 shutdowns, AP reporters sought public records that could shed light on how feedback from the business community and health care officials informed those decisions.
In many cases, AP is still waiting.
The AP last May sought copies of communications about the coronavirus between governors’ offices, state health directors and groups representing businesses, health care providers and local governments. By August, the AP had received records from about one-third of the states, revealing that some governors had allowed businesses to help write the reopening rules affecting their own industries.
The request for documents is still pending in several states — including Iowa. Illinois this past week finally provided 74 pages of documents, heavily redacted.
It doesn’t surprise me that the Iowa governor’s office has not fulfilled the request made nine months ago. TH reporters seeking answers to critical questions about health care data have been repeated stymied at the state level over the past year.
Sunshine Week is a reminder that the people’s access to government and transparency in decision-making cannot be pushed aside in the midst of a pandemic. If anything, citizens are more eager than ever to know how dollars are being spent, what data informs decisions and how systems are working.
As journalists, we will always champion government transparency. As citizens, this year more than ever, you should, too.