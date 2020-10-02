Iowans should be skeptical of Gov. Kim Reynolds policy change this week rolling back quarantine protocols, against the judgment of medical experts.
Is Iowa really in a position to be less careful? It doesn’t seem like it.
Reynolds announced Tuesday that workers and children in day cares and schools who have come into close contact with an infected person don’t have to quarantine for two weeks as long as they and the infected person were consistently and correctly wearing face coverings. Only the infected person must go into isolation, while the close contacts should just monitor their health.
That’s not what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says. They say isolate for
14 days to contain the spread. And spread is absolutely a problem in Iowa these days. On Sunday, the White House coronavirus task force issued a report warning that Iowa’s high positivity and case rates and high number of hospitalizations put the state in a “vulnerable position going into the fall and winter.” The report noted that most of Iowa’s 99 counties have high or moderate levels of community transmission.
At the press conference, State Public Health Medical Director and Epidemiologist Dr. Caitlin Pedati said the state had looked at four school districts in Sioux County, only one of which required masks. Public health officials observed the spread was far greater in the districts in which masks were not required.
Eureka! Masks actually work!
That apparently led state officials to the conclusion that masks are so effective, quarantining following exposure isn’t even necessary.
Like the governor, we’re not scientists. But it seems a case study of four school districts isn’t necessarily a big enough sample size to draw conclusions about loosening the quarantine rules.
Anyone in this area should be especially wary. The New York Times has for months tracked COVID-19 data of cities across the country with the greatest number of new cases relative to their population. As of Sept. 30, Dubuque ranked No. 5. Platteville was No. 12.
Another way the to look at the state’s analysis of the Sioux County districts: Masks are the key.
Dubuque County Supervisor Jay Wickham should have known better than to seek a legal opinion on
the county’s behalf without the input of his fellow supervisors.
He should have known that the first place a county official should go for legal advice is to the county attorney.
He should have known that going to a Cedar Rapids law firm — the same firm that employs Wickham’s sister — to seek legal advice would be outside the norms of official county business.
But Supervisor Wickham did all of those things. And then he expected the county to foot the bill.
When the bill for $961.75 came through, Supervisor Ann
McDonough balked, saying the county shouldn’t have to pay it. After all, it wasn’t a county board decision to seek the legal opinion. Auditor Denise Dolan didn’t think the county should pay it, either — for the same reason. Then County Attorney C.J. May III made it official with a legal opinion denying payment of the bill by the county.
Wickham, for his part, seems nonplussed, calling it a procedural error, and showing little concern for having procured the opinion in the first place.
“We were under a state of emergency,” Wickham said. “The last thing I was concerned with was any type of jurisdiction, whether the advice was coming from the county attorney or a private attorney.”
Well, as an elected official and steward of the county’s money, you do need to be concerned about jurisdiction and procedure and transparency — even during a pandemic.
Wickham’s decision was a poor one, and it most certainly shouldn’t be a mistake county taxpayers pay for. Further, Wickham said he doesn’t intend to pay the bill himself.
Wickham’s sister might not pursue $900-plus from her brother, but the responsibility for payment lies clearly with him.
In a year in which small town businesses have struggled, it’s great to see good things on the horizon for Cascade, Iowa.
This week, Tom Olberding, co-owner of Textile Brewing Co. in Dyersville, confirmed that he would open a taproom at 201 First Ave. W. in Cascade. With a nod to local history, the “Corner Tap Room” will fill in where the Corner Tap used to be. That fills the other half of a building in which owner Brian Bock announced Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream would take up residence.
That’s a great bounce-back for this community that in 2019 saw the bowling alley and Happy Joe’s building lost to fire. Bowling alley owners opted to rebuild in Peosta, creating a real loss for Cascade. But this turn of events brings great opportunities for both places.
Cheers to Olberding, Bock and the folks in Cascade. It’s great to see new investment in small towns.