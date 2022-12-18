The shocking part of the Warnock v. Walker election was that Herschel Walker stayed within a few points of Raphael Warnock during the campaign and the runoff for the U.S. Senate seat in Georgia. The bottom line is, Walker should have won, but Warnock still was able to prevail.
The fact is that the state was primed for a Walker win. Donald Trump voters who stayed home during the 2020 runoff were mobilized. The districting for the state favored the Republicans and swallowed areas that had any past record of or potential to elect Black Democrats into GOP strongholds. The new SB202 has done its job of making it hard for minorities, the young and elderly to vote. Despite the SOS insistence that the record voter turnout proves that SB202 doesn’t block minority voters, the disparity between Black and White ballots remains. That law meant a two-thirds reduction in absentee balloting which was heavily used by Democrats in 2020. The runoff period was short, only three weeks, and the short runoff early vote period started right after Thanksgiving and the law forbids voting within two days of a state holiday.
And Walker was good at his job. He stayed within three points of Walker during the general campaign. Voters know him and love him as if he is a Georgian himself and responded to his candidacy positively. He was charismatic and able to mobilize voters and he made it clear that he would hem to the GOP party line.
But Warnock had a bit of luck. Walker was not only unqualified and without political experience, he also lied and suffered from scandal after scandal during the campaign. He defined himself as a present and caring father, but unclaimed offspring sprang from the woodwork.
He claimed to be staunchly anti-abortion. He isn’t. He has a violent background and a history of mental illness. His son blasted him for running and for being a hypocrite.
And Walker’s campaign was rocky. There was tension in his camp about what he should be doing — should he be trying to court Black voters for example — should he have spent significant time responding when Warnock visited Walker’s hometown and claimed the endorsement of Walker’s former football coach. Walker’s campaign messages were challenged, he talked nonsense and had no real agenda for office. And at the start of the early vote period, Walker took a full five days off at the start of the early runoff period.
Luckily, Warnock took the race seriously despite the fact that it seemed absurd to think that Walker could win. Warnock raised money, more than Walker, and he used it to campaign hard and keep the pressure on throughout the entire campaign period. Warnock canvassed the state for swing voters (in some areas where Democrats rarely campaign). He took that trip to Walker’s hometown and threw off his opponent’s focus; and his ad game was on point. Warnock regaled voters with multiple ads, and without going low. One ad was just voters responding with shock and alarm to video footage of Walker’s own speech. And Warnock took action when necessary, like when he challenged the no voting two days after a holiday law and won, so that early voting started on a Saturday and ensured that student voters and others who needed a Saturday to access the polls could do so.
Many breathed a sigh of relief when Warnock won, but it was close. And the stakes remain high.
Already the 51-49 seat advantage for Democrats has faded in the Senate since Sen. Krysten Sinema switched to being an independent. And like the past two years, Democrats need control in the Senate in particular to protect voting rights so that laws like SB202 don’t keep votes suppressed; so that states like Georgia do not successfully send fake electors to Washington in 2024 or commit insurrection again, and so that if the Supreme Court agrees to the independent state doctrine the opportunity to vote won’t collapse entirely under the weight of gerrymandering.
Jones, formerly of Dubuque and the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, is an assistant professor and pre-law adviser at Morehouse College in Atlanta. She can be contacted via email at adrienne.jones@morehouse.edu.
