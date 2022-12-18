The shocking part of the Warnock v. Walker election was that Herschel Walker stayed within a few points of Raphael Warnock during the campaign and the runoff for the U.S. Senate seat in Georgia. The bottom line is, Walker should have won, but Warnock still was able to prevail.

The fact is that the state was primed for a Walker win. Donald Trump voters who stayed home during the 2020 runoff were mobilized. The districting for the state favored the Republicans and swallowed areas that had any past record of or potential to elect Black Democrats into GOP strongholds. The new SB202 has done its job of making it hard for minorities, the young and elderly to vote. Despite the SOS insistence that the record voter turnout proves that SB202 doesn’t block minority voters, the disparity between Black and White ballots remains. That law meant a two-thirds reduction in absentee balloting which was heavily used by Democrats in 2020. The runoff period was short, only three weeks, and the short runoff early vote period started right after Thanksgiving and the law forbids voting within two days of a state holiday.

Jones, formerly of Dubuque and the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, is an assistant professor and pre-law adviser at Morehouse College in Atlanta. She can be contacted via email at adrienne.jones@morehouse.edu.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.