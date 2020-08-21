I look forward to January 2021, when a new president can quote Gerald Ford from his August 9, 1974,
inauguration: “... My fellow Americans, our long national nightmare is over ...”
close X
Checking status...
Welcome back ??? logout
I look forward to January 2021, when a new president can quote Gerald Ford from his August 9, 1974,
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT
inauguration: “... My fellow Americans, our long national nightmare is over ...”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Most
Recent
Most
Read
News in
your town