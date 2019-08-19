The Associated Press article printed by the Telegraph Herald on Aug. 11 regarding the Walgreens and CVS pharmacy closures is only half of the story.
The heart of the story, and struggle, for pharmacies today is the shrinking and unpredictable reimbursement for prescription drugs from insurance companies.
More frequently than ever, pharmacies like Hartig Drug dispense medication under cost because of take-it-or-leave-it contracts from big prescription insurance companies like CVS/Caremark, Cigna/Express Scripts and United Health/
OptumRx, which have a monopoly over the market.
Many contracts include “claw backs” where these Fortune 100 insurance companies take money back from pharmacies six to 10 months after the prescription has been dispensed to the patient without any notice — these are commonly referred to as DIR Fees.
The Columbus Dispatch newspaper has put substantial investigative journalism resources into uncovering these insurance company tactics and abuse.
So yes, retailers across the country are feeling the “Amazon-effect” and pharmacies are pivoting to unique products and clinical offerings.
For example, Hartig Drug pilots a clinical program with Medicare to add more pharmacist oversight in the medication regimen, provides a number of immunizations in collaboration with physicians, like flu and shingles immunizations, and focuses on carrying local products like Shullsburg cheese and Sinsinawa Mound baked goods.
But the most immediate threat and concern to both independent and national pharmacy chains is large prescription insurance companies that pay pharmacies less than the cost of prescription medication it purchases and then “claws back” money again and again.