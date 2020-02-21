It seems that all tyrants and would-be dictators have the same persona. They are all egomaniacs. They step on stage clapping for themselves and keep clapping along with their
sycophants. All of their followers keep clapping out of fear of becoming the first to be seen not clapping and face the wrath of the leader.
Recently, 52 cowardly senators applauded the president’s rambling stream of consciousness. The greatest body in the world brought shame on themselves.
God bless the USA and all that it stands for. In time, in our country, all this will pass.