The coup continues with chaos and lies.
Even before Donald Trump won the election, the plotting to get rid of him was going on:
- All we heard was Russia, Russia, Russia.
- Wiretapping of the Trump campaign started back in Oct. 2016.
- The Mueller report took years and wasted millions of taxpayer dollars.
- CNN and MSNBC hired James Clapper and John Brennan to keep the attack on Trump going and purposely mislead the public!
- Since the Mueller report failed, they had to come up with another plan: Impeachment for an alleged “Quid Pro Quo” with the Ukraine leader. The impeachment failed as well.
- What do the Trump haters do next? Blame Trump for the pandemic.
- Now they use the tragedy of bad cops in Minnesota to create chaos to make things hard on Donald Trump and again blame the president.
I’m sure more is on the way as they can’t stand the possibility of four more years of Trump in office. Pray for the president and for our great US of A!