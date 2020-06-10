When a piece of legislation goes from a one-page, slam dunk measure everyone supports to a contentious
30-page document that has lawmakers going toe to toe, it’s an indication that it might need further study.
When that same measure is called “baffling” and “perplexing” by county-level elected officials across the state, that, too, is a sign of a bill that calls for deeper scrutiny.
Such is the case with Iowa House of Representatives File 2486, which would undo emergency action taken by Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate to ensure voter safety in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Iowa Sen. Roby Smith, R-Davenport, pushed out his idea as an amendment to House File 2486, a one-page bill originally related to the design of county seals and their presence on ballots. The amendment to the county seals legislation calls for prohibiting county auditors from reducing polling locations by more than 35% during an emergency. It also would prohibit the secretary of state from sending out mass absentee ballot requests to known voters.
Both those actions are what got Iowa safely through its primary, greatly reducing the risk of COVID-19 spread to poll workers or voters. Pate mailed absentee ballot request forms to every active registered voter in April. Counties greatly limited the number of voting sites and made curbside early voting easily accessible. The result was a record-high turnout for a June primary.
More than 411,000 people voted absentee — up from 38,000 in the 2016 primary. Thanks to actions by Pate and county auditors, COVID-19 did not keep Iowans from exercising their right to vote.
And what did Pate, a Republican, get from his party in response to this remarkable job well done? Iowa Rep. Bobby Kaufmann, R-Wilton, said Pate “egregiously abused his emergency powers.”
Pate worked with county auditors — those who are closest to the voting process — across the state (and across the aisle) as well as state agencies and the federal government. Together, they addressed the concerns so Iowans could safely vote.
The “baffling” and “perplexing” remarks come from county auditors, who are struggling to understand why anyone would support such legislation that would undermine the success story that Iowa has just written.
Dubuque County Auditor Denise Dolan, a Democrat, spoke
extensively about her concern at Monday’s Dubuque County Board of Supervisors meeting. “I do not understand how Republican elected officials could see what was done last week and then pass a bill like this,” she said, referencing how it was considered by the Iowa Senate State Government Committee that Smith chairs and passed by a party-line vote.
“You could call it an out-and-out voter suppression bill. I can’t wrap my head around how other elected officials can see this as good legislation.”
It’s hard to see how this becomes an issue split down party lines. Pate and county auditors found solutions that worked to address unprecedented obstacles. His fellow Republicans should be thanking him, not threatening him.
Iowa legislators should toss this bill and let the elections officials lead on keeping Iowa elections safe.