Voting for Joe Biden was something I simply needed to do.
Like the need for fresh water and clean air. With four children and seven grandchildren, it’s an interesting balance between wants and needs. Our future for ourselves and those we love depends on maintaining a balance with continued community involvement and knowledgeable engagement in our democratic process. All of us having
24 hours in our day, finding time to get up and get out there and voting for the candidate you know will work for you and your family while caring for you and your grandchildren is essential.
Share your thoughts on the benefits of wearing a mask, letting others know your want for a higher quality of life for yourself as well as your family, friends and neighbors. My Dad used to say, “If I want your opinion, I will give it to you.”
Voting for Joe Biden, in my opinion, is something you simply have to do. I did it, and you can too. Stay safe and remain optimistic.