In his 1964 speech “A Time for Choosing” Ronald Reagan, having recently abandoned the Democratic Party for its left-lurch toward collectivism and bureaucratic authoritarianism, briefly elaborated on growing agricultural subsidies and the political hypocrisy, demagoguery, and negative consequences of those payments.
Reagan asked, “whether we believe in our capacity for self-government or whether we abandon the American revolution and confess that a little intellectual elite in a far-distant capitol can plan our lives for us better than we can plan them for ourselves.”
He continued, saying farmers had repeatedly asked government to free the farm economy. After wheat farmers voted against a wheat program and Congress passed it anyway, Reagan sarcastically asked “Who are farmers to know what’s best for them?”
In the nearly 60 years hence, the bureaucratic tentacles of government have grown to further intrude into and manipulate the agricultural sector (and nearly every other private enterprise). Reasons given for the “necessity” of “helping farmers” include trying to increase employment in the agricultural sector, increase productivity, reduce costs, prioritize crops with high value, reduce risks and make agriculture “sustainable.”
Is that not an insult to farmers? Modern farming is a sophisticated business and today’s farmers are fully capable of managing costs and risks, recognizing high-value products, and competing without politicians and bureaucratic overseers picking winners and losers from politically favored groups. And who has better incentives to maintain the sustainability of the land and livestock than those who own and work it?
But after several generations of various agricultural subsidies, how many farmers know they don’t need government “assistance?” The pernicious nature of subsidies is that over time people (and businesses) get used to them. They come to rely on them (some even feel entitled) to the point where the payouts breed complacency, making it difficult to recognize how they might survive, let alone prosper, without them.
Like drug dependency, for some a “cold turkey” withdrawal from government largesse will undoubtedly result in short-term economic pain as adjustments in farming practices will need to respond to the incentives of a free or freer market.
More threatening to agriculture, farmers and farms in the long term are confiscatory tax schemes emanating from current Democrat majorities. Ignoring the illiquidity of farm assets, they propose lowering the estate tax deduction. Even more critical and immediately relevant, Biden Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has broached taxing unrealized capital gains. That’s government — subsidize with one hand, steal with the other.
In 1984 the government of New Zealand abruptly eliminated nearly all agricultural subsidies for their farmers. Outrage ensued, with farmers protesting and demonstrating against what they had come to believe was necessary for them to survive and compete.
However, once weaned from dependency on government payments, New Zealand farmers became more entrepreneurial, innovative, and diversified. Productivity increased and they became more competitive both domestically and globally.
In an op-ed a few years ago a New Zealand farmer said if his government proposed reintroducing agricultural subsidies he might “feel a flicker of temptation.” But then he reflected on what he’s “learned from a lifetime in agriculture and came to his senses.” His answer was simple: No Thanks.