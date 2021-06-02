In Iowa during an average year, 281 people die and 489 people are wounded by guns. Gun violence costs Iowans $590 per resident each year. In the U.S., 38,826 people die and 84,776 people are wounded by guns for an average cost of $860 per resident each year. (CDC study — Underlying Cause of Death 2015-2019.)
These facts, however, don’t begin to tell the story of trauma that affects our lives, helps drive polarity and drives fellow citizens to make false choices.
Ishmael Mohammad, 17, a bright high school senior in Des Moines, had everything to look forward to until he was shot and killed accidentally by a friend who was playing with a loaded handgun in his parent’s home. This avoidable incident snuffed out a promising life and his parents, grandparents and nine siblings are left with longing hearts rather than his cheerful influence. The 16-year-old who shot him was charged with involuntary manslaughter so he and his family will deal with the judicial system for the rest of their lives.
This type of trauma is avoidable without touching anyone’s Second Amendment rights or taking away guns from law-abiding citizens. Here’s how that could happen.
Improve gun safety by:
• Ensuring higher standards of gun ownership by licensing (permit-to-purchase).
• Registering firearms to help police disarm those who should not have guns.
• Requiring safe storage to reduce suicide, theft and unintentional shootings.
• Reducing the lethality of firearms and ammunition, e.g., assault rifles and high-capacity magazines.
Support existing laws by:
• Strengthening the National Instant Check System.
• Making sure that people who are prohibited from having guns no longer have them.
• Holding gun dealers accountable.
• Regulating the private sale of guns.
• Reducing the presence of firearms in public places.
To see more detail on these proposals, the statistics that drive these suggestions and the principles behind them, go to https://denveraccord.org/
Josh’s girlfriend broke up with him and it hit him hard. He started drinking, became withdrawn and spiraled downhill. He shot himself in the leg with one of his five guns, saying it was an accident but later confided that he was trying to kill himself. His mother, after hearing this, filed the paperwork for an Extreme Risk Protection Order (ERPO) and appeared before a judge who ordered that Josh temporarily entrust his guns to a sheriff. This served as a wake-up call to Josh, who soon after got sober. His mother said he started going to Alcoholics Anonymous and seeing a therapist so she agreed to have the order lifted early. (Nineteen states use ERPOs to protect residents, not Iowa or Wisconsin).
During Gun Violence Awareness Day, we acknowledge this public health tragedy while focusing on the solutions available for us. Join us at our local rally, Saturday, June 5, at noon in Washington Square to hear from Dubuque City Council Member Danny Sprank and Jakyra Bryant, student/community activist. We’ll also have entertaining and inspiring music from Andy Wilberding.