But you can’t fool all the people all of the time.
Democrats tell us that we’re all better off now than we were before they took control of the White House, U.S. Senate, and House of Representatives in January 2021. Consider the following that has transpired since then: Inflation has risen to over 8%, reducing the purchasing power of the dollar and hurting the poor most of all.
Gas Prices $2.25/gallon in early January 2021, now over 50% higher at $3.60-$3.80/gallon.
Crime has increased dramatically in Democrat controlled cities where George Soros backed district attorneys are soft on crime and release criminals to repeat criminal activity.
Open Southern border — well over 2 million people from over 150 countries flooded our southern border. Fentanyl, much of it from China, is leading cause of death in 18 to 45- year-olds in the U.S. this year, killing over 100,000 people in that age group.
In spite of these dire realities, Democrats tell us we should be most concerned about preserving the right of abortionists to kill innocent, defenseless babies in the womb and fund the killing with our taxpayer dollars. African Americans comprise approximately 12% of the U.S. population, yet over 30% of abortions are performed on African American women. Racism?
The Democrat agenda is destroying America, and it will get a lot worse if they retain power. Vote Republican to restore America.
