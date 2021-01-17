I write this as I watch the events from Washington on the afternoon of Jan. 6. To be up front, I have never been a supporter of President Donald Trump. I could even be called a “never-Trumper.”
I did watch the president’s talk to his supporters in Washington. My emotions started as anger, progressed to disappointment, and turned as sadness. I was mad that he refused to accept what everyone, legislators and courts, had decided about the election. I was disappointed that so many of my fellow citizens ignored his previous many untrue statements and accepted his claims without any real evidence. I ended up being sad for President Trump.
There were unsubstantiated claims during the campaign regarding Vice President Joe Biden’s mental status. The president’s condition seems much more tragic. I recently re-read “A Beautiful Mind,” the story of John Nash, a brilliant mathematician and Nobel Prize winner. He suffered from mental illness throughout his life that led to many irrational episodes.
Perhaps we should be concerned for President Trump.
After his actions, which led his supporters to attack the Capitol, I pray that there are enough staff members who can prevent him from doing irreparable harm to our country during his last few days in office.