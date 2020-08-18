The last week-plus really kept us busy trying to understand how the State of Iowa has been calculating its 14-day positivity rate for COVID-19 and why the state continuously reports much lower rates than we do, when we’re using numbers provided by the state daily.
Well, it seems we got part of our answer Monday, as you can see from today’s front-page story.
For months, TH staff has diligently reported on the numbers in the tri-state area. That tracking requires following public health updates in three states and 10 counties. We devised color-coded maps of the three states citing positive cases in each county that we post on our website daily and in print each Sunday. That effort began March 19, in the early days of the pandemic. We have poured resources into providing this data seven days a week for months.
Our online analytics show that this information has a high reader interest, and the calls and emails we get with questions and comments tell us that area residents are invested, concerned and count on us for updates. This issue goes to the heart of the mission of community journalism. The feedback from readers has helped shape the content we provide.
When the state announced the 14-day positivity rate would be a marker by which school COVID-19 risk would be assessed, readers quickly looked to us to keep them updated on that calculation, which we have done. And then the state began to post its own positivity rate numbers, which did not correspond with our numbers.
The TH communicated with a range of public health officials, seeking clarity and getting little. Then last Tuesday, Iowa Department of Public Health spokeswoman Amy McCoy checked and then double-checked before telling senior reporter Jeff Montgomery that the state was averaging the individual days’ positivity rates to get a 14-day rate. Then on Thursday, two officials from the governor’s office said, “Nope, that’s not how we do it,” and added that it “didn’t make sense” for a newspaper to attempt to do its own calculations. Just accept the state numbers and don’t ask too many questions, was the message we got.
But that’s not an answer we accept.
Citizens have a right to have a full explanation. It is a role of a community newspaper to hold the government accountable and to press for answers when information is lacking.
And today’s front-page story is a good example of why we do what we do.
If it seems to you like I have been clanging the bell for community journalism a lot lately, you’re right.
That’s because I know that our work is relevant and valued and vital in our community.
Yet our troubled industry coupled with the COVID-19 pandemic has put us in the financial fight of our lives. We face difficult decisions. We ask you to continue to support local journalism and support our local advertisers.
We will continue to be vigilant in holding public officials
accountable and, at the same time, telling the stories of our community and giving a voice to those you might not otherwise hear. That’s what community journalism is all about, and our staff is proud to do it.