Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley, the highest-ranking and most senior commander in the nation’s armed forces, is scheduled to retire at the end of the month. What happens then is anyone’s guess.

That’s because football-coach-turned-U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville shamefully continues to erode military leadership and compromise national security by blocking the promotions of hundreds of service members — including those at the top of the command structure — from action in the Senate.

