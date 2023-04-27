As the formal trial in the enormous defamation suit of Dominion Voting Systems against Fox News was about to begin, plaintiff Dominion agreed to end its suit for $787.5 million, about half the total amount the voting machines company was seeking.

Settlements in civil lawsuits are common, but the scale of money and the principle involved make this case especially newsworthy and important. The total amount may well be the largest ever awarded in such a case.

Arthur I. Cyr is author of “After the Cold War — American Foreign Policy, Europe and Asia.” Contact: acyr@carthage.edu

