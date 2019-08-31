News in your town

Carl P. Leubsdorf: Don’t believe rumors, Trump not likely to dump Pence

Our opinion: Don't undervalue importance of retirement savings

TH guidelines for letters to the editor

Cyr -- The Arctic: Melting ice and international challenges

Letter: Criticism of Israel not necessarily antisemitic

Letter: ATV decision veers off course

Clarence Page: Don’t make diversity the enemy of excellence

Our opinion: Counting our recreational blessings

Townsend: More work to be done this Labor Day

Hanson: What could sink Trump’s chances in 2020?

Jay Ambrose: Here today, gone tomorrow and then here again

Page: No, the Obamas' Netflix movie isn't political, unless you want it to be

Our opinion: Local elections create chance to participate

Biden should own his gaffes

Sutterlin: Take burdens off homeowners, farmers, students