What are state leaders thinking about when they want to raise the taxes 43% on apartment buildings and mobile home parks? All that is going to do is make the rent go up, probably at least $200 a month.
The reason people are living here in the first place is they are on a limited income, and all that is going to do is to force them to move either into subsidized housing or move and buy a house. Every time I turn around, people are raising their prices. My income isn’t going up any. People and government are getting too greedy and wanting the taxpayers to pay for all of their wants and ideas. Citizens need to write and call their elected officials to complain about this.