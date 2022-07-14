Let’s be very clear, until the new media starts showing pictures of the slaughter children in schools, the NRA, and politicians have no conflict to push the 2nd Amendment. In very simple terms, the Republicans are taking advantage of the fact that NO Americans are seeing the true picture of what an AR-15 weapon does to a 10-year-old child, which allows them to push for the 2nd Amendment.
Likewise, the only reason that J. Cornyn (Texas gun supporter) and Republicans are involved in any gun control committee is they want to sabotage its work by not allowing any laws of substance to be passed. Mitch McConnell wants no red flag, no background checks and no age limit, and no ban on AR-15, which his Republicans would be required to vote for on the floor. This will stop any gun control bill (with any common sense) from going forth to the Senate floor, which will protect the greedy politicians from publicly voting on a law to protect our schools, churches and shopping centers.
There’s no logical reason for an assault weapon that is able to kill a large number in seconds because of the potency of the bullets and size of the magazine. Saving children’s lives shouldn’t depend on prayers from these politicians who don’t want to ban assault weapons and stop the mass killings. But, the Republicans have their NRA talking points which are not to protect the right of life, liberty and pursuit of happiness.
(0) comments
