I love my country, the USA that’s described in “The 1619 Project” and Isabel Wilkerson’s book, “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents,” because I love the truth.
Puppy love believes its loved one is perfect and can make no mistakes. This is never the whole truth. Mature love, the kind that the TH has been profiling in its “Love that Lasts” series, emphasizes telling the truth, forgiveness, realistic expectations, the long view. Couples happily married for 60 or even 70 years know each other’s faults and foibles and stay in love despite them.
I love my country despite the truths I’ve learned about indigenous genocide and chattel slavery, despite the way she treated the Tuskegee Airmen and denied G.I. Bill benefits to millions of Black veterans, even though CEOs now make 278 times what the average worker makes, and over 20 states have passed laws that limit voting rights without evidence of widespread voting fraud.
Nationalism is puppy love. Patriotism is mature, grownup love. How do you love your country?