The huge old brick buildings that dotted the landscape like square old hills on the moon are rubble. The dust blows out to the river in gray clouds and the temporary wire fences bend in places where the big earth movers drove too close. At 16th and Maple church steeples silhouette against the treetop canopy.
Somewhere after the farmer’s last slammed gate that packed his grumbling livestock and the ride to the slaughterhouse toward the kill, the cut and pack a grand symbiosis evolved in Dubuque that allowed balancing the ledgers and keeping the working man alive in his drive to The American Dream.
It all began in June, 1891, as The Dubuque Packing Company. During those halcyon years several major meatpackers operated in the city. Rath, Swift and Armour among them. In 1931 Harry Wahlert arrived from St. Louis and purchased the company with an $85,000 investment. By the 1960s, The Pack had a workforce of 3,500. In 1978 it was the 15th largest private company in America with sales of $796 million. It was a behemoth that processed 9,000 hogs daily at its peak.
Hard times came in the early 1980s. When the age of the dinosaurs ended, the behemoths must have fallen over and left their bones to the sky and the crows like The Pack. Yet while it lasted it was a good age for the working people. The work gave generations a chance at the dream and their children an opportunity to go to college. The labor of back work and sweat paid the mortgage and kept the wolves away from the door.
An age when a working man could look with pride at the company name and send his children to parochial school and fill their bellies. The working man’s children’s children would wonder at the work of tough men and women who supplied tons of meat to a hungry world.
Some say that Dubuque is on the map because of The Pack. Some say those were the good old days.
The smells were pungent and when the layers of air swirled around the street with the scents of animal hide and soap, life and death, the nostrils were torn up and the primitive brain pulled back but the work was there and the slop laden floors didn’t wait.
Some days it seemed turmoil turned the corners and chaos drove the plant yet the organization worked and the decades passed. Endless slabs of fresh kill piled up to be shoveled into rolling gurneys and transported to final cuts. Huge barges of meat moved along the halls of the plant toward lines of canning then to warehouse and shipment.
Sacrifice and survival showed their twin wits during hard times and The Pack kept moving its product.
And thousands of hardworking Dubuquers could pay their bills and look within to a pride that comes from toughing it out, from taking pride in the effort and working as a team.
The men and women, the people of The Pack, built a future for winning, for the prosperity that came.
People who raised their heads high and built a name for themselves and their employer and their home.
A sense of family, a circle without end. They’re of the last age and they were a part of something primitive and sacred. The dignity of the work was within the people and they passed it along.
On the bluffs still, above the river, the living symbol of the eagle roams in the sky, a lofty sail turning, watching. The meatpackers are gone but their effort fed a nation. The seasons and the changing colors move along the river. The place known as the Pack lives on in the hearts of those who knew it well.
Trenkle is a community college teacher, resident of Dubuque and the author of two books about Dubuque.
