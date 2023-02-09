The huge old brick buildings that dotted the landscape like square old hills on the moon are rubble. The dust blows out to the river in gray clouds and the temporary wire fences bend in places where the big earth movers drove too close. At 16th and Maple church steeples silhouette against the treetop canopy.

Somewhere after the farmer’s last slammed gate that packed his grumbling livestock and the ride to the slaughterhouse toward the kill, the cut and pack a grand symbiosis evolved in Dubuque that allowed balancing the ledgers and keeping the working man alive in his drive to The American Dream.

Trenkle is a community college teacher, resident of Dubuque and the author of two books about Dubuque.

