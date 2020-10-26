It is my pleasure to write a letter in support of Travis Tranel’s re-election to the Wisconsin State Assembly. He represents the 49th district very well! He works hard on behalf of our farmers, schools, businesses and each and every citizen of the district.
Rep. Tranel has supported the completion of the Platte-ville/Belmont bike trail, the establishment of the Dairy Hub and several new building projects on the UW-Platte-ville campus. These types of endeavors benefit all of us in so many ways. He is dedicated to keeping southwest Wisconsin strong and vibrant in good times and bad.
Rep. Travis Tranel cares deeply about the welfare of his constituents and their families. He strives each and everyday to make his district a wonderful place to live. He believes in the people he represents! He believes in their dreams and goals!
We are blessed to have Travis Tranel representing our district. His commitment to others and their needs is commendable. I will be casting my vote for Rep. Tranel on Nov. 3! Hopefully, you will be doing the same so our district can continue to grow and flourish under his leadership.