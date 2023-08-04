Experts, state officials, employees, and consumers agree the long-term care industry is in trouble and changes need to be made to meet future demand and give Iowans the option to safely age as they choose with dignity. Like turning a giant shipping barge in the ocean, modernizing this industry will face headwinds and take time, but it can be done with direction from the state, buy-in from the industry, input from stakeholders, and local communities willing to take a leap and try something different. Let’s start by focusing on three critical areas: 1) Workforce; 2) Transparency; and 3) Culture.

Direct care workers who assist older Iowans daily are the lifeblood of long-term care, and the time has come to treat them as such. For decades, AARP has been advocating to increase their pay, which remains around $16 per hour, and improve their working conditions. Then the pandemic hit, and folks now seem to be willing to make some changes. Finally. Here’s where we should start:

Brad Anderson is the state director of AARP Iowa. AARP is the nation’s largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age.

