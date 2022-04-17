As the pre-emptive 2022 Democratic candidate for the 45th Illinois Senatorial District Primary and longtime advocate for revival of Passenger Rail Service Chicago to Dubuque, I would submit these thoughts.
It’s been an adventure to be included in multiple focus groups that have met to inform originators of a Passenger Rail Feasibility Study. One notion I learned was how this study was driven by a compulsion to view it as a kind of high-speed rail project impossible as it seems!
An additional dimension of the inquiry was to determine how to capture most ridership. Rural economic development seemed not to be within view of fellow advocates, although financial viability critical.
Two options were debated: 1) A quicker route with stations in Dubuque, Galena, Freeport and Rockford; 2) the same plus additional voluntarily flag stops at Warren, Lena and possibly another.
If elected to the 2022 Illinois Senate, I will labor exhaustively for a service that concludes in East Dubuque with optional flag stops at select volunteer communities between Galena and Rockford!
A station in East Dubuque decreases by four to eight minutes train travel from Dubuque to East Dubuque or drive time.
For further clarity, Illinois Department of Transportation owns five to six adjacent parcels (Dunleith Township Section 29) in East Dubuque, location between Fifth and Sixth streets with frontage on the south by an existing rail siding and the north, U.S. 20. Visibility high — in many respects a perfect location!