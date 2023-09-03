We in the United States live in a country with more laws and regulations than any other country in the world. Politicians have already passed legislation dealing with myriad workplace and employment issues, including mandated worker’s and unemployment compensation, minimum wages, health and safety.
Yet still, those politicians and labor proponents — most who have never run a business, had to meet a payroll, or comply with the decrees they impose — strive for more mandates on private-sector employers. Advocates for such impositions never consider the costs or negative market and social effects that occur from their implementation. In 1850, economist Frederic Bastiat explained how laws engender not just one effect but a series of effects, many of which are unanticipated or ignored.
Consider this. Proponents of minimum wages or benefits such as paid parental leave see only that wages for entry-level employees will be increased and that paid time off is effectively a raise for all workers. They dismiss or deny any negative effects on employment or prices or the economy in general. But like most things political, appearances are more important than effectiveness. Inevitably, the market adjusts through higher prices (inflation), job loss to technology, or outsourcing.
In a free, competitive market, workers whose productivity doesn’t exceed the cost of their wages and benefits must necessarily be dismissed or are never hired. Private businesses are constrained by the specter of loss and cannot, like public bureaucracies, survive as welfare providers for unproductive or marginal employees.
Another workplace intrusion — the OSH Act (Occupational Safety and Health Act) — demonstrates how good intentions — in this case safety — are diminished through political expediency. Today, workplace injuries and fatalities are at an all-time low. OSHA proponents and bureaucrats like to take credit for that happy fact, and early 20th-century labor unions and government regulations might deserve some credit for that improvement.
However, by the time the OSH Act passed in 1970, workplace safety had been steadily improving from prior decades and OSHA, despite its oppressive nature — aptly called “The Business Gestapo” by a State of Iowa engineer — and its enormous cost and burden on employers, has done little to accelerate that trend.
OSHA mandates employers provide safe workplaces and train their employees in safe work practices. No problem. Most employers already do that. It’s good business. Safety training is an employer’s responsibility and holding the employer accountable for that isn’t the issue.
OSHA is less effective because it doesn’t properly assign responsibility. The OSH Act, Section 5(2)b, states that “Each employee shall comply with occupational safety and health standards and all rules, regulations, and orders issued pursuant to this Act which are applicable to his own actions and conduct.”
Despite this clear language, OSHA cites and fines only employers for violations by their — repeatedly and regularly — trained employees. It’s as if a driver’s education teacher were held legally responsible for every traffic violation committed by those that person trained. Would traffic safety be enhanced if drivers weren’t liable for accidents or breaking traffic laws?
Yet we don’t hear unions or other worker’s advocates urging OSHA to enforce the law by holding workers accountable for doing their part in workplace safety. Until they do, they’re not serious about safety.
From a long-term effectiveness standpoint — considering every ramification — most labor laws yield a poor return for their cost. Governments tend to impatiently impose what happens over time through free market forces, accelerating costs that must be priced into everything we buy. More such laws aren’t needed.
Giese is retired from Jim Giese Commercial Roofing. His email address is jimgiese@me.com.