We in the United States live in a country with more laws and regulations than any other country in the world. Politicians have already passed legislation dealing with myriad workplace and employment issues, including mandated worker’s and unemployment compensation, minimum wages, health and safety.

Yet still, those politicians and labor proponents — most who have never run a business, had to meet a payroll, or comply with the decrees they impose — strive for more mandates on private-sector employers. Advocates for such impositions never consider the costs or negative market and social effects that occur from their implementation. In 1850, economist Frederic Bastiat explained how laws engender not just one effect but a series of effects, many of which are unanticipated or ignored.

Giese is retired from Jim Giese Commercial Roofing. His email address is jimgiese@me.com.