Normally, when a crime occurs in our city, we see the details of the crime and the sentence following a court appearance. What we don’t get a chance to see is the outcome. What happened in the case after the sentence was given? What was the impact on those involved?
On June 16, an article was written about a “local adult man given probation on an assault charge to a cab driver.” Besides this man, there were other youths involved, and one of those youths was referred to the restorative justice program. This young man was in the cab at the time of the incident and ran off with the individual who stole items from the cab driver. He was caught, arrested and, because he had no other arrests, was given the opportunity to participate in the restorative process.
Over a four-week time frame, our facilitators worked diligently with this youth, his family, the police department and most importantly, the cab driver who was harmed by this event.
Meetings, discussions and personal interviews took place to gain insight into the incident and provide a perspective as to what happened. Who was harmed? How were they harmed? And, how can it be made right?
The cab driver understandably chose not to attend the final meeting with the youth who harmed him, but instead wrote an impact statement as to the trauma and distress that occurred to him as a result of this crime. This powerful statement was read to the youth, his family and the police officer who made the arrest.
An accountability agreement was then established. The youth wrote a heartfelt apology to the cab driver, paid the $271 restitution along with the $11 cab fare. I was able to deliver the restitution money and apology letter to the cab driver who was not only surprised but grateful that this outcome was even possible. The youth’s charge was then dropped from his record.
The Dubuque Restorative Justice Program has made an enormous difference in our community as we have intervened in more than 190 cases since October 2019. That means 190 crimes committed by juveniles were diverted from the costly court system and provided with an alternative to punishment, all while holding youth accountable and responsible for their crimes.
Youth crimes happen in our community. Our society and culture have a tendency to focus on punishment for incidents like these instead of looking for resolution, learning and healing. Is this focus on punishment always the best course of action after a crime has occurred? It would be an uninformed misperception to think so.
The impact of restorative justice can provide a long-lasting effect that can change the direction of young people’s lives. A byproduct of these restorative practices for some young people is that they are often heard for the first time. The process allows all participants to see each other as human beings and not just an instance of bad behavior.
The use of restorative justice is a tool to help transform harm and hurt into an opportunity to teach and learn, resolve and build relationships. When one feels connected to another human, that person is far more likely to be able to resolve conflict in a way that brings people closer.
Restorative justice is one way to move the meter forward in a positive direction that has better outcomes for not just those involved. It can benefit us all.
The final result with the cab driver and the youth provided a sense of understanding, reconciliation and the opportunity to change.