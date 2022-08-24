I strongly urge the Dubuque Community School District to accept the bid from the Dubuque Soccer Alliance. This organization along with AYSO and the Dubuque Soccer Club, all nonprofits and all or mostly volunteer, have served the community well for many years. AYSO provides kids with the opportunity to play 10 recreational games starting at age 5 thru seniors in high school all for the low price of $137.75. They provide all the equipment needed, a uniform and 10 games coached and officiated by volunteers every summer.
The club provides the opportunity for next level play. Yes, the alliance paid only $1 a year rent but they also arranged the development of the complex through mostly volunteer labor. John Deere donated the use of equipment, former employees did all the grading, the DRA has given many grants for use at the complex and volunteers have spent numerous hours making it the gem it is today. The school district for many years played all high school soccer games there without any facility or maintenance costs along with cross country meets.
My two sons and others have done their Eagle Scout projects there to give back to the place they enjoyed. Many families donated to the concession/bathroom pavilion. The community is very invested in the complex and should be able to retain it instead of selling to some for-profit, out-of-state indoor facility that can be built elsewhere. The last indoor sports place in Dubuque is now a thrift store.
