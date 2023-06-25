Turn back the clock to 1992, and the term “riverfront” conjured a very different image than the one we think of today. Dubuque’s riverfront was a line of industrial storage tanks. There was little access to the mighty river that lapped at Dubuque’s door. River views were mostly from bluffs above.
When the vision for the National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium and the Port of Dubuque began to take shape, it was hard to imagine such a transformation was possible. Could city, county, state and federal entities come together with private investment to create a $188 million riverfront development buildout?
There were visionaries — such as Bill Woodward, the late chairman of Woodward Communications — who believed it could be done.
Recommended for you
There were innovative fundraisers — such as Jerry Enzler and Teri Hawks Goodmann — who painted such a vivid picture of what could be, they convinced politicians, officials, river experts and local residents to get on board and contribute to this project.
The infusion of $40 million from the state Vision Iowa grant was a huge lift, but it also powered the engine that would become a most valuable lesson for Dubuque community leaders. The state put the ball in play, but local investors and public-private partnerships had to move the ball downfield.
There was a leap of faith involved when local businesspeople and city officials committed to investments in hotels, restaurants, parking structures and civic venues as riverfront development got under way. No one person or entity could have created this sea change. It required the collective effort of all stakeholders.
Dubuque County Historical Society officials got to work asking nearly everyone in town to help the project succeed by making a personal contribution. Not only did that raise money, it created buy-in. It became “our museum,” “our riverfront development” project.
That wouldn’t happen in every community just because state dollars are scattered around. But it wouldn’t have happened here if those state dollars hadn’t laid a foundation on which to build.
That’s how government programs should work — the recipient must be an equal partner with the state in creating the success.
Without the riverfront development effort that resulted in the National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium, a revitalized Lower Main Street probably never comes to pass. If the riverfront was still full of industrial tanks and Lower Main was rundown, would anyone see a future for a Historic Millwork District? America’s River project was more than just a successful endeavor to create a tourist destination at the river’s edge. It was a template for how to turn a dream into a reality through collaboration.
Today’s front-page story takes a deep dive in discussing with key stakeholders how that came together. All of them recognize that getting the City of Dubuque, Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce and Dubuque County Historical Society working in tandem toward a common goal was critical and spawned more partnerships.
Now, two decades and 4 million visitors later, National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium remains a huge draw and the must-see venue that local residents send visiting friends and relatives to for a world-class museum experience. The facility and the Port of Dubuque also stand as testament to the amazing things that can happen when leaders work collaboratively and put partnership ahead of personalities.
Congratulations to all who played a role in bringing this vision to life. May it continue to be a catalyst for growth and innovation for years to come.
Editorials reflect the consensus of the Telegraph Herald Editorial Board.